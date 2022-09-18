ITBP promotes 64 head constables of Animal Transport cadre to ASI

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has promoted 64 head constables of its Animal Transport cadre to the newly created post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) based on a Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

"All 64 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector in the Animal Transport (AT) cadre of ITBP are newly created posts to open promotion avenues for the personnel and boost the already high morale," the ITBP said in a statement.

All 64 Head Constables will now become subordinate officers (SOs), said the Central Armed Police Force, adding "all have put in 25-30 years service in ITBP".



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had notified the recruitment rules for the post of ASI/AT in July this year and this fast-track DPC has ensured that promotions are implemented without further delay.



"It was one among the longest awaited and largest promotions in the history of one of the toughest cadres of ITBP Animal Transport which is deployed at remote Border Out Posts in difficult terrains in the 3,488 km mountainous borders," ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey told ANI.

The AT cadre is also engaged in the dogs' training including providing one of the best training in the country for K9s. The ITBP has ponies, mules and Yaks to support in logistic supplies in harsh border areas which is managed by its AT cadre officials.



The DPC was headed by DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, the senior most officer of the Vet Cadre of the Force. The DPC that had two other members who scrutinised the Medical Category, Service Records for five years, mandatory courses done and integrity certificate amongst other parameters before recommending fitness for promotion.

"There is no greater happiness for an officer. It is an honour to head this DPC and being bestowed with the onerous responsibility to ensure the selection and promotion of 64 personnel. There is indeed no greater joy for me than this happy duty," DIG Sudhakar Natarajan said.

DPC has recommended their promotion to ASI rank in the pay matrix level-5 (Rs 29,000 - Rs 92,300). All 64 Head Constables, posted to different units, are being pipped in with their new ranks. (ANI)

