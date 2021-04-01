ITBP recovers IEDs in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 1 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unearthed and destroyed twin Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Thursday.



"During a search operation, twin IEDs 15 kg and 5 kg unearthed and destroyed on the spot by 40th Battalion ITBP near Bakarkatta in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh today," according to an official statement.

The IEDs were planted probably to target the security forces as in recent times, many IED attacks have been the main modus operandi of the Naxals in Chhattisgarh, it added.

On March 23, three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one police personnel lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Narayanpur. (ANI)

