ITBP releases first-ever book on its history

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force on Sunday released the first-ever book on its history titled 'History of ITBP'.

The book has been published in view of making a reference volume for factual history and knowledge of the force to officers and its troops. The paramilitary force said the book will also be useful for administrative and training purposes for in-depth details as the official history of the force.

There was no such book on the ITBP available till this publication, said ITBP Spokesperson, Vivek Kumar Pandey, adding "it contains historical achievements of the force since its inception".

The book is in English and reflects different facts and facets about historical developments in the force over the years.



"This 640-page volume has been prepared in a couple of years after research," Pandey said.

"It includes various landmark accomplishments of ITBP in last six decades such as a role in border management, important benchmarks, reforms, restructuring and administrative changes, bank security duties by ITBP in Punjab in the 80s and 90s, counter-insurgency operations by ITBP in Jammu and Kashmir, duties in left-wing extremism affected the state of Chhattisgarh, achievements in training, sports, and adventurous sports, rescue and relief operations conducted by ITBP over the last decades," he informed.

Approximately 1,000 exclusive related historical photographs (both black and white and colour) have been included in the book.

Prepared by the Operations Branch and Public Relations Office of the force, the Force History book will be provided to all ITBP formations and training centres.

Based on feedback, there may be future editions edited and published in the due course as and when needed.

Raised on October 24, 1962, the history of ITBP is still little known. "The book includes decade-wise history, history of various important arms of the force, relevant accounts of retired officials and appendices and is supported by detailed bibliography," said the ITBP spokesperson.

The book was released on the even of Passing Out Parade of 53 officers including two women officers passed out from ITBP Academy, Mussoorie.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and DG ITBP SS Deswal released the exclusive book titled 'History of ITBP' published by ITBP. (ANI)