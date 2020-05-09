ITBP reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): As many as 12 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive of coronavirus on Friday.

"All the 12 new COVID-19 cases are in Delhi. Meanwhile, four personnel have been admitted at AIIMS Jhajjar, Haryana and two have been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi," according to an official statement issued by the ITBP.

As per the latest update, the number of coronavirus patients admitted at CAPF Referral Hospital, Greater Noida is -- 88 from ITBP, 15 from BSF and 1 each from CISF and CRPF.

The statement also read that the three people who were found infected with coronavirus after contact tracing are now stable.

A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 people have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

