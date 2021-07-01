ITBP rescues injured trekker from 18,570 feet in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): In a life-saving operation, personnel of 19th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued an injured trekker from 18,570 feet on the Shrikhand Mahadev route in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.



In a risky high altitude operation, the ITBP personnel carried the injured person all along 18 kilometres from Sarkand top of Shrikhand Mahadev trek to nearest road head Fancha on a stretcher.

"The entire route was full of high altitude hazard challenges in which the jawans rescued the trapped trekker in a highly professional manner. The mountaineers of the 19th battalion ITBP have brought the injured safely after carrying him for more than 18 km on a stretcher and reached the destination road this afternoon at 3 pm," said ITBP.

The injured was then handed over to the civil administration. (ANI)

