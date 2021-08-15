ITBP rescues man whose car skid, fell off road in Uttarakhand's Mana

Mana (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Sunday rescued a man and a car in Uttarakhand's Mana.

The rescue operation was carried out by ITBP Mountaineering expedition team 'Parakram' members at 11 am. The car is said to have skidded and fallen down the road.



ITBP has been playing an active role in carrying out rescue operations in times of natural disasters. Recently, ITBP carried out rescue and search operations in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a major landslide hit several cars, a bus and a truck, killing 23 persons.

Earlier, heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand had triggered landslides in Chamoli district near Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway and also in Joshimath.

In May, ITBP had inspected Rishiganga lake and glacier. (ANI)

