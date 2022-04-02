ITBP retrieves corpses of tourist, paragliding guide from Sikkim's Lachung river

Lachung (Sikkim) [India], April 2 (ANI): Corpses of a tourist and a paragliding guide were retrieved from the Lachung river of Sikkim, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Friday.

They lost their lives after falling into the river following a loss of balance, said the ITBP.

The tourist was identified as Esha Reddy (23) who hailed from Khammam, Telangana and the guide was identified as Sandeep Gurung (26), a resident of Thami Dara in Gangtok.



The bodies were retrieved in a search operation launched by the 48th Battalion ITBP with sister agencies for a missing paragliding guide and a tourist near Lanka, North Sikkim.

"The bodies of the 23-year-old tourist from Telangana along with her paragliding guide were retrieved from the Lachung river in the evening. The paraglider reportedly lost balance due to strong winds and fell into the river," said the statement by the ITBP.

According to the police, the duo were swept away by the strong currents of the fast-flowing mountain river after falling into the river.

The bodies after being retrieved from the river were handed over to the local police. (ANI)

