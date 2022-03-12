ITBP 'smartphones' for kin of forces' martyrs to enable immediate grievance redressals

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): In the first initiative of its kind, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday kicked off a welfare move by providing smartphones to the families of martyrs of the force, as part of its grievance redressal mechanism.

Chairperson, Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) and wife of ITBP Director-General, Ritu Arora, presented smartphones to the 'Veer Naris' and felicitated them in the series of multiple programmes held to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Addressing a gathering here, Arora said "any kind of problems and complaints can be sent through these smartphones through the digital platform to the grievance redressal mechanism which will be taken up immediately".

She said that these smartphones will be given to "every Veer Nari of the force in the coming days and the HWWA will always be supporting the martyr families".

HWWA, a welfare arm of the ITBP, organized the special felicitation ceremony at ITBP Headquarters here in the national capital to honour 12 'Veer Naris'.



On this occasion, a presentation was made on 'Digital Literacy' and an online debate competition based on women empowerment was also organized for the families of personnel of the force.

Cash prizes and certificates will also be given to the family members who secured first, second and third positions in the debate. All the participants will also be given participation certificates.

Shikha Srivastava, Vice-Chairperson HWWA, and office bearers and senior members of HWWA were present on the occasion.

As per ITBP, HWWA, in recent times, has given impetus to programs like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Digital Literacy mission, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make In India, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Fit India Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Green India Mission and Women Empowerment.

"HWWA is a welfare organization dedicated to the ITBP force families, which has been working with a dedicated spirit for the upliftment of the force families and their children," said the ITBP, a Central Armed Police Force dedicated to guarding 3,488 km India-China border. (ANI)

