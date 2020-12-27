ITBP starts online liquor distribution system for jawans

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): In a first of its kind of move among para-military forces, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched the Centralized Liquor Management System (CLMS) for online distribution of liquor to its jawans.

According to ITBP, this move will end multiple issues of a manual system. Also, it will help all personnel to get liquor of all brands.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey said, "There was a long-standing demand of the ITBP jawans that the liquor of good quality should be made available to them in the vicinity of their native places. Till a few months ago, the jawans had the option to purchase the authorised liquor only from the canteens of the formations/units where he is posted and there was no system which could enable them to take the liquor from the canteens of other units of the force even if that is based nearby his native or home town."



The process has started after personnel complained that jawans deployed in the remote and far-flung areas had to face many difficulties in brining or carrying the liquor due to different excise rules and duties of different states. Also, the liquor was sold in a manual manner and limited available brands.

Explaining the process, Pandey said, "Under the system, the serving jawans can visit the main page of the ITBP website by using the CLMS tab on the portal and can generate their account through an online pin, thereafter choosing the option of a liquor canteen of any formation/ unit of the Force which is located nearby his home town."

"After the introduction of the CLMS system software, jawans are now able to select multiple good quality liquor brands as per their choices and under prescribed quota. The online availability of liquor's brand, price, information, authorized quota and online purchase history can also be easily viewed/ accessed through the system," added the spokesperson.

As per ITBP, around 85 brands of different kinds of liquor are currently available on the CLMS. The variants are likely to be increased in future based on requirement and availability.

"The retired and serving personnel of the force will benefit from this exclusive system. We are receiving positive feedbacks of CLMS from our field units deployed across the country," emphasised Pandey. (ANI)

