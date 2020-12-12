ITBP trains local children in Naxal-hit Kondagaon district in archery

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): To equip the local children in sporting activities in the Naxal-affected areas of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, the personnel of the 41st Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have trained them in archery for the past five years, an official said here on Friday.



"ITBP Kondagaon trained 75 local children since the year 2016 and in the past five years. These children have won 38 gold, 64 silver and 40 bronze medals and other 178 state level medals," said archery coach and head constable Trilochan Mohanta of 41st Battalion.

Kumari Ramita Suri who is a trainee archer said, "I have won three gold, seven silver medals in the state level and two silver, one bronze in national level 2018."

"ITBP is providing us training in the morning and in the evening. I have won one gold medals and I want to continue the training," said another archer Mukesh Kuram who was practising for three years. (ANI)

