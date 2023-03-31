ITBP wins 13th All India Police Commando Competition

Manesar (Haryana) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has won the 13th edition of the All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) 2023 organized by the National Security Guard (NSG).

A total of 24 top commando teams from the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police Forces participated in the competition that started on March 21.

The elite mountain-trained Force won the competition for the first time in the 11-day competition that was inaugurated on March 21 and terminated today (Friday).

The prestigious competition is one of the toughest professional competitions amongst the police forces of the nation.

Besides the competition trophy, the team ITBP won best in firing and best in strategy.



The competition was organized by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB). The prestigious national-level competition is designed to assess the best police commando team on their physical fitness, tactical skills, mental robustness, shooting prowess, leadership qualities, and esprit de corps.

This edition of the competition is important as it was organized after a gap of two editions (the 11th and 12th), which were not organized due to COVID-19.

Started in 2009, the first edition of the All India Police Commando Competition was held in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh. It is regarded as the top professional competition among the police forces of the country.



Besides guarding the India-China borders in the toughest climatic and terrain conditions since 1962, the ITBP has a distinguished history of producing some of the best commandos in the country. The Force had provided commandos for the security of the 1982 Asian Games, followed by the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in 1983 and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) 1983 Meeting in New Delhi.

The ITBP sent its commando units to secure the Delaram-Zaranj project in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2008. ITBP also sent its commandos for Indian-Formed Police Unit-1 (IND FPU-1) from 2005 to 2019 to Congo, Africa. The ITBP commandos also guarded the Indian Embassy in Afghanistan with top professional skills and repulsed many terrorist attacks over the years.

The ITBP is known for the toughest training it provides to its ranks, especially in mountainous terrain. The Force is deployed in some of the toughest and remotest areas of the borders. (ANI)

