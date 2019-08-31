ITBP's 5th Battalion wins second prize in fruit cultivation category at 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan, Jai Vigyan'

Ladakh (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The 5th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Leh won the second prize at 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan, Jai Vigyan' mela in the fruit cultivation category, the paramilitary force said in a tweet on Saturday.

The award was presented to them by the Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

The mela was organised under the aegis of Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), DRDO Leh.

ITBP in its tweet said, "Sh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Honble MP Laddakh awards 5th Battalion ITBP, Leh with the 2nd prize at 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan, Jai Vigyan' mela in the fruit cultivation category. The mela was organised under the aegis of Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), DRDO Leh."

On August 29, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had inaugurated the 26th Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela here.

The mela was organised by the Leh-based Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) of DRDO, which was established in 1960 to meet the fresh food requirement of the soldiers deployed in the harsh terrain of Ladakh, an official release had said. (ANI)

