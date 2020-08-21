ITI, Berhampur files 3 Patents for COVID-19 related innovations

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur has registered three of its innovative products developed to fight against COVID-19 in the patent journal, said Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

According to an official release, this will give priority right to the institute over invention.

Following the footsteps of IITs and NITs, ITI Berhampur has joined in the patent institute club of the country. In coming days, this achievement will catapult more ITIs participation towards filing patents for their innovations and contribute towards fulfilling Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of "Aatmnirbhar Bharat".

Lauding the efforts of the ITI, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said "Be it designing a UVC Robo warrior that disinfects surfaces or providing solution through mobile swab collection kiosk, Industrial Training Institutes have been at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19. I am confident that such innovations will encourage self-reliance and research spinoffs catering to the needs of the society at large and will encourage more ITIs to come forward with innovative solutions to contain the spread of the virus. My heartiest congratulations to the team at ITI Berhampur for setting an ideal example for other ITIS across the country to stand in solidarity with the government in its efforts to fight the virus".

The three innovations by the institute include Mobile Swab Collection KISOK--In a recent report of WHO the COVID 19 virus Aerosol can also transmit through air. The aerosols can remain in the air for a longer period, so during swab collection either at the mobile kiosk or at hospitals, the suspected patient stays outside.

The health technician stays inside the kiosk. This creates a possibility of contaminated aerosols in that area where the sample is collected. There is a possibility of spreading COVID Virus from that location. ITI Berhampur has provided a solution to put the suspected patient inside the cabin and technician outside the kiosk. By a negative pressure technology using HEPA filters, the aerosols are filtered, making the environment free from COVID virus in that area.

UVC Sole Sanitizer: A sole sanitizing device includes a portable platform and a pair of shoe sole receiving sections including open bottom surface. Each of the shoe sole receiving sections is adapted to receive the exterior part of the shoe. This platform also includes a plurality of disposable transparent mats along which can be removed and placed on the platform.

UVC Robo Warrior--The UVC Robo Warrior machine provides UVC light disinfection apparatus that disinfects the surfaces of the public transport system and the isolation rooms occupied by COVID 19 infected or suspected patients.(ANI)

