ITI Cuttack develops service robot that reduces risk of infection for front line workers

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Industrial Training Institute, Cuttack has developed a service robot with the help of SakRobotix Lab. to help frontline health workers, who are at constant risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The robot has a white body that can move on wheels. It has hand like structures and can carry food and medicines to patients reducing the risk of infection transmission to health workers. The robot would help in reducing the dependence on Personal Protection Equipment as well.

The robot's cost is estimated at Rs three lakh.

Speaking on the initiative, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said: "The Cuttack ITI has made a wonderful service robot which would help in maintaining physical distancing-- which is necessary for fighting the COVID-19."

He added: "These service robots will help health workers and we need to encourage such innovations."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has a tally of 125 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 39 patients have recovered and one patient has succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

