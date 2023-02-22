It's a huge responsibility, says newly elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Hooliganism has been defeated and truth has prevailed, said newly elected mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi in her first public statement made hours after she was elected as mayor in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

Oberoi said it was a huge responsibility. Terming it a "victory of democracy", she said today it has been proven that the "people of Delhi have won".

"Goondagardi (Hooliganism) has been defeated," Shelly Oberoi took potshots at the ruling BJP. "Truth has prevailed. Today, it has been proven that the people of Delhi have won," Oberoi said.

"It is not the victory of AAP. It is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the people of Delhi," Oberoi said.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi was elected as the new mayor of Delhi after having secured 150 votes on Wednesday.

"I assure you all that I will run this House in a constitutional manner. I expect you all will maintain the dignity of the House and cooperate in its smooth functioning," Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said as soon as she was elected as the mayor earlier in the day.

Terming it a "huge responsibility", the newly elected mayor expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Today, I got an opportunity to serve the people of Delhi".



Oberoi further said that elections were conducted peacefully." I am very grateful to the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking to ANI, AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj took potshots at the ruling BJP and accused the saffron party of "hatching a conspiring to sabotage mayoral elections".

Atishi, AAP MLA from Delhi, said that BJP has not come to terms with the verdict of the people.

"The ruling BJP is not ready to accept defeat. BJP did not allow Mayoral elections or Deputy Mayoral elections to take place. After Supreme Court intervened, elections were eventually held today," Atishi said.

The voting began at 11.30 am after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi Mayor election be conducted. The court also ruled that the aldermen (nominated councillors) would have no right to vote.

"The BJP has been exposed before the nation today. By delaying mayoral elections, they (BJP) wanted to maintain their illegal control over MCD," Bhardwaj alleged.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the political bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. They met for the first time on January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250. (ANI)

