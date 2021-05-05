It's a shame to link Sikh community service with Khalistanis: DSGMC

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Sikh community has been serving people through gurudwaras during the COVID pandemic and it would be a shame to connect this service (Sewa) with that of anti-India forces (Khalistan), the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Harpreet Singh Kalka, General Secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) said, "Some people say that the fund is coming from Khalistan. Even the last time during the farmers' protest, those people had alleged the same. They should be ashamed to say where this money is coming from."

DSGMC is all set to open a makeshift COVID hospital at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi with 250 beds with oxygen support from May 6. DSGMC has made it very clear that the admission in Rakab Ganj Gurudwara will be done on a first come first serve basis. There is no reservation for the Sikh community too.

"Neither the Central Government nor the Government of Delhi helped us. We have sent them in writing about the makeshift hospital at Rakab Ganj Gurudwara but we did not get any help from the government. We are providing oxygen concentrators to all patients and we have arranged an oxygen cylinder too for the critical patients. Who believe in guru dharma have sent us oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to use. These are coming from USA, Canada and other parts of the world. Those, who cannot send oxygen machines, are providing financial help. This is the way our system is running.” Kalka said.

DSGMC had offered Langar Seva every day in Delhi and the nearby area during the national lockdown in 2020. (ANI)