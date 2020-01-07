It's a total myth that we do not talk to students, says JNU Registrar

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Registrar, Dr Pramod Kumar said that it is a myth that the administration does not talk to the protesting students and said that they are trying to make them understand so that the registration process can be restarted.

"We are trying to make the students understand so that the registration process can be restarted. The administration is in contact with the students who are protesting. It is a total myth that we do not talk to them," Kumar said.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders, as well as outsiders, were involved in the violence. (ANI)