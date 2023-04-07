It's becoming tradition in Congress to sit among 'Rozedar' and create fear: MP minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed Congress party and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath over his remark while attending Iftar Party in the state.

Reacting to Nath's statement, Mishra on Thursday said, "It is becoming a tradition of the Congress to sit among 'Rozedar' and create an atmosphere of fear and separation. Why did he (Nath) talk about riots in a religious program? Congress does politics of division among minorities during the time of elections."

Notably, PCC Chief Nath attended an Iftar Party in Chhindwara district on Wednesday evening. On the occasion, he told people, "You should take care of Chhindwara and let me take care of the state. You see what is happening all over the country. How they (referring to BJP) are creating riots. These people will ruin the country."

Mishra further said that Nath failed to keep the Congress united, at least let the country remain united. You (Nath) gave such a statement anytime.



"If you want to listen to the statement, then listen to Abdul Qadri, who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and listen to the statement of Veteran Politician Ghulam Nabi. Nath always tries to spoil the harmony," he added.

The home minister also spoke on the police and security arrangements on Hanuman Jayanti in the state. He said keeping in mind the advisory of the Central Government, arrangements have been made to places wherever the program is to be held within the state.

Mishra also took a jibe at the Congress over organising a Hanuman Chalisa Path and Sunderkand in the state Congress office on Thursday.

"These all are fake programs of Congress. They are reciting Hanuman Chalisa here and on the other hand, they are attending an Iftar party. Today I saw a tweet of one of their leaders (Congress), one post was on Hanuman Jayanti, rest all were increasing communalism. The public has now started to understand this two faced policy of the Congress," Mishra added.

Besides, reacting to restrictive orders issued under Section 144 to break the nexus of school operators and book & uniform sellers in Indore, Mishra said, "I accept this decision as correct. The order has been issued to stop unnecessary bondage, unnecessary rules and unnecessary expenses."(ANI)

