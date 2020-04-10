It's been 100 days since first COVID-19 case was reported: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that it has been 100 days since the first COVID-19 case was reported and shared the updated figures of positive cases, along with the efforts made by the state government to contain the virus.

"100 Days of #COVID19 | Kerala Story It's been 100 days since the first case was reported. 258 active cases, 97 recovered, Total confirmed: 357 Deaths: 2. 12,710 samples tested Special COVID-19 Hospital, 1,251 Community Kitchens, 28,08,650 Individuals Served, 3,676 Destitutes Rehabilitated," Vijayan tweeted.

India's first case was reported in Kerala in January. The patient was a student, who was studying at Wuhan University in China.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll has reached 199. (ANI)

