It's great to know that ISRO has found the location of Lander Vikram: Former scientist PK Ghosh

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 8 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its exceptional achievements, former scientist PK Ghosh on Sunday said it's great to know that ISRO has finally found the location of the Lander Vikram.
Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "I'm happy to know that ISRO has finally acknowledged the fact that the location of the Lander has been found. The only thing that is important to know is the condition of the Lander. So, essentially we will have to establish contact with the Lander which is going to be difficult because ISRO has been trying."
Lauding the ISRO scientists, he added, "They have done a wonderful job. Other countries like the USA, China, Russia have faced major setbacks during their mission but ours is minor. This is not a failure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wonderful with all the ISRO scientist after the news was out that the communication was lost."
Earlier in the day, ISRO found the location of Lander Vikram, with which, the space agency lost communication moments before it was scheduled to make a soft-landing on the South Pole region of the moon.
The orbiter has clicked a thermal image of the Lander.
The lander Vikram was to land on the moon's surface on September 7. It was 2.1 km above the moon's surface when it lost contact with the ground station at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

