It's important Japan, India expand our trade, business relations: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): It is important that Japan and India expand their trade and business relationships and the current partnership will expand through the proposed India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

"Japan is one of our most trusted trading partners, fourth-largest contributor of FDI (foreign direct investment). The current partnership will expand through proposed India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership, which was discussed during the meeting with Japan Minister Hiroshi San," said Goyal while addressing the Digital Edition of Make in India, Japan Roadshow 3.0.

"It is important Japan and India expand our trade and business relationships. Together, I have the confidence that we will come out successful in all matters," he added.

Goyal said as India is opening up for business, both the Centre and states are making strong policy decisions to help investors take advantage of growth opportunities. (ANI)