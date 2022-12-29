It's important to wear masks, follow Govt norms on COVID-19, say shoppers at Delhi's Janpath

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): People should wear face masks and follow guidelines issued by the government regarding COVID-19, said several shoppers at Janpath Market whom ANI spoke to on Thursday.

An alert was issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday stating the next 40 days will be crucial for the nation in its fight against the virus.

On being asked about the current covid situation, Reena Jamwal, from Karol Bagh said "Viral season is going on and people, in general, are suffering from cold and cough. People are scared of the virus however we can still see some not wearings masks. Everybody would rush to the hospital if the cases rise."

"Being a healthcare worker myself, I am used to wearing masks," Reena said upon being asked about the importance of wearing masks.

Stating that prevention is better than cure, she said "The mask also helps against pollution. For those who have kids at home mask is all the more important."



Another shopper, Vivek Sharma, while talking to ANI said, "People have started wearing masks now. Everybody should wear masks in order to prevent lockdowns. Lockdowns would worsen the situation for the common man."

Shiraaz from Uttar Pradesh said, "Masks provide protection against dust, weather conditions and covid. Cases might increase in January. Many people in metros and markets are not wearings masks because they have taken the vaccine. I have completed my vaccinations and I still wear a mask."

In light of the covid surge in several countries, all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday.

This is in addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, stated the Union Health Ministry.

It said that the test should have been conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India.

This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation worldwide, particularly in the aforesaid countries. (ANI)

