Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Acharaya Yeshi Phungstok speaking to ANI in Dharamshala on Friday (Photo/ANI)
It's our right to protest against China's Tibetan policy, says TPiE leader

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:58 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): It is our right to protest against China's Tibet policy to help resolve the Tibetan issue, said Acharaya Yeshi Phungstok, Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE).
Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Chennai for the second informal summit, police detained Tibetan activists who were protesting outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel. The dignitary, who arrived in the city today afternoon, is taking a halt at the hotel before heading to Mahabalipuram for his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In an exclusive to ANI, Yeshi Phungstok said, "It is good for Indian leaders to have invited Chinese President to have a dialogue for the issues going between New Delhi and Beijing."
On being asked if the Tibetan issue will come up during the discussions between Xi and Modi, he replied, "At every high-level meeting between India and China, Tibet issue is bound to come but not form the Indian side -- it is the Chinese who always try to pressure the Indian government and the Tibet community who are in exile."
He also added that Beijing has always pressurised India to stop the Tibetans from doing any activity against the Chinese government.
"It is obvious that whoever meets the Chinese leader has to reply to Beijing and I hope if the issue comes up, Prime Minister Modi should take a bold step on the Tibetan issue," Phungstok said.
On Xi's India visit, Youdon Aukatsang, an elected member from TPiE told ANI, "We want to send a very strong message to China that none other than Dalai himself will foresee the reincarnation process of the future Dalai Lama and Beijing should not meddle with the incarnation politics and meddle with our faith and our belief." (ANI)

