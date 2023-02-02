It's purely speculative: Capt Amarinder Singh on rumours of him being considered for Maharashtra Governor's post

Chandigarh [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed the reports of him being considered for the post of Maharashtra Governor and said that it was "purely speculative".

Singh further said nobody has contacted him and he knows nothing about it.

He also said that he had made absolutely clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is at his disposal for whatever he thinks is right.

Addressing media persons, the former Punjab CM said, "It is purely speculative. Nobody has contacted me. I know nothing about it. Nobody has mentioned anything. I had told PM earlier, I am at his disposal wherever he wants me to be."

When asked if he is wishing to contest the general elections, he said, "No, it's too soon."

Notably, the current Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari, offered to step down from his position last month amid a raging controversy over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that led to calls for his resignation.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan had said that Koshyari wanted to retire from political life and that he had conveyed his desire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.



Governor Koshyari has expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing and other leisurely activities.

"During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," the statement reads.

Koshyari said that he has always received love and affection from the Prime Minister and he hopes to receive the same in this regard.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," he said in a statement.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years," he added.

Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019.

In November last year, he courted controversy after calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra. (ANI)

