It's surprising, not in state's interest: Nitish Kumar on Jharkhand govt rolling back Bhojpuri, Maghi as regional languages

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo, Nitish Kumar, said that the Jharkhand government's move on rolling back Bhojpuri and Maghi as regional language from Bokaro and Dhanbad districts is surprising adding that it is not in state's interest.

Speaking to media persons in Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "Do Bhojpuri and Magahi belong to just one state? Bhojpuri is spoken in Uttar Pradesh too. Bihar-Jharkhand was one. It (language) is for all. I find this surprising. If someone is doing this, I don't think it is being done in the state's interest. I don't know why is this being done."

In 2000, the Chhotanagpur area was segregated from the southern half of Bihar to give rise to another state named Jharkhand.

Jharkhand government on Friday rolled back Bhojpuri and Magahi as regional languages from Bokaro and Dhanbad districts and issued new notification of district-wise regional languages.

This comes days after protests emerged in parts of Jharkhand against the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations in district-level appointments of Bokaro and Dhanbad district. (ANI)

