It's wrong if Bhindranwale's portrait seen during Chakka Jam, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday reacted over the incident where a portrait resembling Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Ludhiana during Chakka Jam protest against the new farm laws.

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said, "We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed."

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was seen on a tractor in Punjab's Ludhiana during the countrywide Chakka Jam called by farmers' unions on Saturday.



Bhindranwale was the head of the Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was an Indian Army general, who joined the Khalistani movement in 1984 after he was stripped of his rank and court-martialled on charges of corruption just before his retirement. He was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by the Indian Army at Golden Temple Complex.

As part of the protest against the Central farm laws, the farmers had called Chakka Jam protest from 12 pm to 3 pm.

These farmers have been protesting against laws at the national capital's border over the past several weeks. (ANI)

