IUML, DMK, CPI (M), Cong give adjournment motion notice in LS over SC order on quotas in jobs

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Earlier, Congress gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Supreme Court reservation ruling, saying "SCs and STs reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country".

In a landmark judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

The apex court's division bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and also comprising Hemant Gupta passed the judgement while dealing with pleas regarding Uttarakhand government's September 2012 decision to fill all posts in public services without providing reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh also gave a suspension of business notice today in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over the Supreme Court ruling. (ANI)

