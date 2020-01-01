IUML leader writes to NHRC over 'dire situation' in UP after protests against CAA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA from Kerala, MK Muneer has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over "dire situation" in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"As you know, there have been protests in various states of India since the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the country. But the situation in Uttar Pradesh, where such protests are being organized, is dire," he said in a letter dated December 31, 2019, to the NHRC chairperson Justice HL Dattu.

"Even the people's right to protest is denied. Where peaceful protests take place, police officers shoot at the crowd without provocation. Many young people have died from gunfire and many have been seriously injured. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is that even police officers are commanding people to go to Pakistan," read the letter.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer said that the gross human rights violations taking place in Uttar Pradesh prompted him to approach the NHRC.

In the complaint, he says that the common rights of the people are being denied and urged the NHRC to visit Uttar Pradesh with a full team.

"There is a terrible situation that people can't even get out of their houses. People are being completely subjected to human rights violations. The state government of Uttar Pradesh is trying to conceal this news from citizens across the country," he said in the letter.

"I humbly request you to pay a visit with your full team, If possible to your highness visits areas such as Bareli, Meerut and all other places where the grave Muslim atrocities happened at the hand of Uttar Pradesh police," the letter read. (ANI)

