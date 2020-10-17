IUML MLA pleads in Kerala HC to quash FIR against him in cheating case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA MC Kamaruddin on Friday approached the Kerala High Court against a cheating case registered against him. He sought in a petition to quash the FIR registered against him by the Crime Branch.

A case has been registered against Kamaruddin for cheating investors in a company named Fashion Gold. This company was allegedly set up by him and another IUML leader Pookoya Thangal. The company was set up in 2017 with 700 investors. These investors have filed over 25 cases against him for cheating.



According to the petition, "The ruling party is utilising the situation by influencing the police force to register criminal cases against me on the complaint of some investors of a private company in which I am a minority shareholder and a director. I am not the managing director of the company or accept remuneration from the company but get a share of profit for my investment."

"I have no direct knowledge of the investment made by the complainants nor I am a signatory to the agreement between the company and the investors. The company started running into a loss since 2016 and the dividend agreed as per the agreement with investors were paid until 2018 and a huge liability was created. The company was closed in September last year and several investors did not get the dividends," the petition further read.

Kamaruddin stated in the petition: "I am not an active director looking after the affairs of the company but a politician. Some directors resigned from the company in the meanwhile. Several attempts were made to settle the claims of the investors. Some investors filed complaints before police and because of political rivalry, the ruling front influenced police and several cases were registered against the company, its managing director, and me." (ANI)

