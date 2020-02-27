I've assured people that we're for their welfare, says Delhi's Special Police Commissioner

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): As Delhi Police conducted flag march in violence-affected Khajuri Khas area on Thursday, Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that he has come to assure people that Delhi Police is with them and for their welfare.

"As a part of the administration, I've come here to assure people that we're with them and for their welfare. If they have any apprehension then it is my duty that apprehension is taken care of," he said.

"People here have responded positively and assured that they'll work together through Aman Committees to bring back the feeling of brotherhood," he added.

The officer said that police have been deployed, there is peace in the area and he will talk to people in this outreach programme to resolve their problem.

Speaking to reporters he said, "The police have been deployed and there is peace in the area. This is an outreach programme and the basic motive is that I will meet the people and listen to their grievances and suggestions."

At least 33 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed the North-East Delhi since Sunday.



Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other. (ANI)

