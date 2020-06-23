I've received threats, police is silent spectator: YSR Congress Party MP

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): YSR Congress Party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Monday said that he has received threats and accused police of becoming silent spectator.

"The whole trouble started a month back when there was a proposal by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board to sell some of the temple properties given by the devotees several years back. They wanted to auction and sell it. So many devotees, especially the families of the devotees who had given their lands were upset and there was an uproar," said K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

"Since I am also a very strong devotee of Lord Venkateswara and I really felt bad, I requested the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to immediately issue order to stall this, as government can take a call on it, and he gave the order. That has created a lot of problems for me. My effigies were burnt saying 'the fate of effigy will be your fate', and police have become silent spectators. I also started getting phone calls. No case was booked," he added.

YSR Congress Party MP wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18, alleging that there is a threat to his life from own party leaders, and requested the speaker to provide him with central forces security cover. "I earnestly request you to kindly provide me armed security to avoid the life threat."

"Though I belong to the ruling party, because of all these agitations and events which are conducted by the YSRCP MLAs and cadre without police resistance, I am frightened to go to the constituency without protection," the letter read. (ANI)

