Shefali Udgata who secured the second runner-up position in 'Miss British Empire 2019' beauty contest. Photo/ANI
I've skies to achieve, says Odisha model adjudged second runner-up in Miss British Empire 2019

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:51 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Odisha girl Shefali Udgata arrived home after securing the second runner-up position at the 'Miss British Empire 2019' beauty pageant held in Sri Lanka.
Speaking to ANI, Udgata said: "I have bagged the crown for Miss British Empire, second runner-up. Several countries from the Commonwealth took part in the contest. There were beautiful girls from Russia, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and many other countries."
Talking about her journey, Udgata said that she was recently crowned as Opera Miss India Global 2019 that gave her "the scope to represent the country with utmost pride in an international platform".
"There were about 79 participants, out of which we had top 30 for the swimwear round. After that we had top 12 participants, they presented the talent round and then I was among the top three," she said.
"I got a position although I have always preferred to be a winner but yes I come with a lot of memories and experience that will definitely help me in future. I always had a mindset that I am going there to represent my country and I prepared myself pretty well that no hurdles can stop me to achieve what I was there for," Udgata added.
In the talent round she showcased the Indian culture by performing Odissi dance.
She said, "I selected an instrumental Hollywood song and performed a blend of Odissi and semi-classical."
When asked about the future plans, she said that she wants to come up with a grooming centre for Odisha.
"Moreover, this is not the limit, I have the skies to achieve. I will be preparing next year again so that the runners-up crown will indeed turn into the winner's," she further said.
Asked what her message would be to girls wanting to be part of the fashion industry, Udgata said: "Girls this field is amazing and there is nothing wrong to be a part of the fashion industry. All you have to have is self-control, self-esteem and dignity. If you work hard, if you are dedicated, the crowns are not too far." (ANI)

