J Anbazhagan's demise is personal loss for me, party and Tamil Nadu : DMK president Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said that the demise of party MLA J Anbazhagan is a personal loss for him, the party and Tamil Nadu.

Three times MLA J Anbazhagan who had tested positive for coronavirus and was on ventilator support since June 3 passed away at a hospital in Chennai on June 10.

"Demise of J Anbalagan is a loss for me personally and for DMK and our Tamil Nadu. He was like a lion in assembly. He was also interested in cricket," Stalin said.

The DMK president also broke down during his speech. Today in a video conferencing meeting held with senior leaders pf party, Stalin paid floral tributes to J Anbazhagan.

"Central and state government have left people in corona days. I have advised him not to stress himself and even strictly advised him not to go out but instead order the cadres to work. He worked in corona and died in corona," Stalin said.

"When he died I said his demise is as same as a sacrifice of our jawans. We tried our best to save him but we couldn't," Stalin said.

"We should work like Anbazhagan. We all have a duty to save Chennai," he added. (ANI)

