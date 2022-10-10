J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tangpawa area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Sunday evening, according to the police.

The operation is still underway.

"#Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Monday morning.

Last week, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters conducted in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of Shopian district on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian.



"Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice today. Area cordoned & contact established. Firefight ensued & 01 terrorist eliminated. 01 soldier injured, evacuated to 92 BH & stable. 01xAK Rifle & other war like stores recovered.

One soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between terrorist and security forces.

In the first encounter that broke out last evening in the Drach area of Shopian, three local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed. In contrast, in the second encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Moolu area of Shopian early morning today, one local terrorist with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised.

Two killed terrorists in the Drach encounter were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed. They, according to the police were involved in the recent killing of special police officer Javed Dar in Pulwama.

"Killed #terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent #killing of SPO Javed Dar on October 2 at Pinglana in #Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in Pulwama," tweeted the police.

On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir. (ANI)

