J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Sopore encounter

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an encounter which broke out in Sopore of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot.

The encounter began today morning after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Gund Brath area of Sopore after receiving inputs of presence of terrorists in the area. (ANI)

