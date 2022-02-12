J-K: 10-day Art and drawing workshop organised for Kashmiri youths in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Kashmir School of Art and Drama in Association with 60 degrees Interiors organised a ten-day 'Art and Drawing Workshop' in which students from different parts of Srinagar participated.



Jayesh Megnani artist and founder of '60 degrees Interiors' and one of the finest artists from India has started this initiative for the youngsters of Kashmir Valley with an aim to engage the youth in various art forms.



Megnani is an international level artist and believes painting is a passion that provides peace and satisfaction and the passion and knowledge will bring better results and give the youth a positive direction.



"The 'Schools of Art and Drama' started this initiative for the youth of Kashmir Valley as for many months, the schools were closed due to the Pandemic and such extracurricular activities were missing from the youngster's life. So, with this workshop, they try to create an atmosphere where all these youngsters can learn different forms of art," said Megnani.



He further said that this workshop will help the students in their career is because art is usually, the best way to keep minds fresh and away from stress and depression.





Megnani talked about the linework session, where kids were taught how to draw faces, bodies and postures.



Meanwhile, participants gave positive responses to the workshop.



Mehak Jan, a participant in the workshop, said, "I came here to learn the art. They taught us how to make shapes. This is a wonderful and helpful class.



Another participant Azim Maqbool also loved the workshop and said that it will help him in future.



"I really loved the class. I came here to learn about sketching so that it can help me in the future. The facilities are good and I feel that every student should come and take the class," he added. (ANI)

