J-K: 10-day camp for NCC cadets begins in Nagrota

Nagrota (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): A 10-day training camp has been organised by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for its cadets in Jammu's Nagrota town.

The camp began on Sunday and the cadets were visibly happy training after the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.



Brigadier Satish Kumar, Group Commander in Jammu, lead the training camp on its first day. The cadets duly followed the health precautions while training.

Everyone wore a mask and followed social distancing while performing physical tasks.

As per the Department of Information and Public Relation, there are 18,430 active COVID-19 cases and 1,125 people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till Saturday. (ANI)

