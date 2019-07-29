J-K: 10-day-old baby injured in ceasefire violation by Pak succumbed to injuries today

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The 10-day-old baby, who sustained injuries in a ceasefire by Pakistan in Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

On Sunday, three civilians including a child have sustained injuries in the ceasefire violation.

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, "The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu."

Pakistan Army had violated the ceasefire in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors of Poonch district at around 5 pm on Sunday, Indian Army had said in a statement. (ANI)

