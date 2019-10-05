Representative Image
J-K: 13 injured in Anantnag grenade attack

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:03 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Thirteen people were injured in a grenade attack on Saturday outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, police said.
Those injured in the attack that took place in the busy Lalchowk area of Anantnag included 13 civilians and a traffic policeman.
" 13 civilians and 1 traffic policeman have been injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Anantnag. Only minor injuries have been reported so far in the incident. Follow up action is initiated and police is on the job to identify and nab the culprits," said Jammu and Kashmir police.
Those injured have been taken to a hospital and discharged except for one person, Anantnag police said.
The area has been cordoned off.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:34 IST

