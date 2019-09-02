BRO official admitted at Kristu Jyoti Hospital
J-K: 15 BRO personnel diagnosed with dengue in Samba

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:04 IST

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): As many as 15 jawans of Border Road Organisation (BRO) have been diagnosed with dengue in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.
While 14 BRO personnel are undergoing treatment at Kristu Jyoti Hospital in Diani, one official has been admitted to an Army hospital here.
"They are providing better treatment here. They have good facilities here," said one BRO jawan admitted at Kristu Jyoti Hospital.
Talking to media, a doctor at the hospital said, "Earlier, only one person had come to us. After he tested positive, more patients from the organisation were also admitted to the hospital and were found to be suffering from Dengue."
All admitted patients are responding positively to the treatment. (ANI)

