Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 16 people, including three children, were killed after a commercial vehicle carrying them skidded off the Batote-Kishtwar national highway here on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda said, "Sixteen people have been killed and one injured in a road accident near Doda town this afternoon. The deceased include four women and three children.
"The accident occurred when a vehicle carrying more than a dozen passengers skidded off the road and fell down Batote -Kishtwar national highway," the SSP added. (ANI)
J-K: 16 dead as vehicle skids off highway in Doda
ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:22 IST
