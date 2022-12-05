Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 5 (ANI): At least 17 people got injured after a bus-turned turtle in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The accident took place near the Tarkhundi village in the Manjakote block of the Rajouri district.
The injured have been rushed to hospital. (ANI)
J-K: 17 injured as bus turns turtle in Rajouri
ANI | Updated: Dec 05, 2022 17:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 5 (ANI): At least 17 people got injured after a bus-turned turtle in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.