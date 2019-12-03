J-K: 2 civilians dead, 7 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Two civilians died while seven others were injured on Tuesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch district.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation which was befittingly retaliated by the Indian Army.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Shripad Naik on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir region from August to October this year.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. However, Pakistani forces continue to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control. (ANI)

