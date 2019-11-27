J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday evening in Kashmir's Pulwama.

One of the terrorists, identified as Irfan Naira, active since 2016, was a category 'A' terrorist. He was a close associate of Riyaz Naikoo.

Another terrorist Irfan Rather was active since 2017.

The two HM terrorists had attacked Army, CRPF and JKP patrol parties earlier. (ANI)