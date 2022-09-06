J-K: 2 HM terrorists neutralized in Anantnag, IED recovered in Srinagar

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): In a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army two terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) were killed in an encounter and over 30 kilograms of IED was recovered in Srinagar, said the officials on Tuesday.

The teams conducted a joint cordon and search operation based on a piece of specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in the village Poshkreeri area of Anantnag.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Danish Ahmad Bhat @Kokab Duree son of Gulazar Ahmad Bhat resident of Jablipora Bijbehara and Basharat Nabi Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone resident of Fatehpora Anantnag linked with proscribed terror outfit HM," read a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

As per the police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and active since the year 2019.



"Both the killed terrorists had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also involved in the killing of 02 Territorial Army personnel namely Manzoor Ahmad at Sadoora Anantnag on 06/06/2019 and Mohammad Saleem at Bijbehara on 09/04/2021. Moreover, they were also involved in the killing of two civilians on 29/05/2021 in Jablipora Bijbehara area," the statement added.

The officials recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-56 Rifle, 35 AK rounds, two AK Magazines, one Pistol, one Pistol Magazine and two Pistol from the site of the encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.

Moreover, based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and 50RR in the said area today.

During the search of the orchards in the said area, an IED weighing about 30-35Kgs was recovered which is being destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

"By recovering the said IED, a possible IED attack has been averted. The search operation in the area is still going on. Further details if any shall be followed," added the statement. (ANI)

