J-K: 2 injured in Kulgam blast, police registers case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people sustained injuries on Sunday in a blast at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam district, a police release said.

"A blast occurred today in village Adigam in which two individuals sustained injuries. They have been evacuated to hospital and are undergoing treatment," the release read.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case and started investigation in the case. (ANI)

