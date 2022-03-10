J-K: 2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and their bodies have been recovered.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar said "The two terrorists have been killed in an encounter and have been identified as Shahid Ahmed Khan, a resident of Batpora, Pulwama and Fayaz Sheikh resident of Shahpora, Ganderbal."

As per police records both killed were categorized terrorists and were wanted by law in many terror crime cases, the IGP added.



IGP stated that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site and all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered and investigation has been initiated.

A total of two encounters have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Pulwama on Thursday and three terrorists, including one Pakistani national, have been neutralised in both encounters. (ANI)

