J-K: 2 LeT terrorists neutralized in Budgam

Budgam [India], January 17 (ANI): The security forces on Tuesday neutralized two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists have been identified as Sahid Rashid Sheikh and Arbaz Ah Mir.

The security forces also recovered one AK series rifle, one pistol and other indiscriminating material after the search of the area.

"The movement of terrorists of the proscribed outfit LeT was being continuously tracked for the past few days by the intelligence agencies of the Army. Based on the confirmed input received regarding the move of terrorists in the area of Budgam, a joint mobile vehicle check post was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police by 9.30 am on 17 Jan 2023," read the official statement from the Indian Army.

The Army further said that on being challenged, the terrorists in the vehicle in an attempt to flee, opened indiscriminate fire on the Security Forces and they did so to create chaos by inflicting casualties to security forces and civilians in the crowded area.



However, the Security Forces exercised complete restraint and cordoned off the terrorists in the nearby shops, where they had sought shelter.

"The security forces tightened the noose of the area by dynamically reinforcing the area with additional troops and cutting of all possible escape roots. While ensuring strict fire control and valuing the civilian life, security forces evacuated the locals to safety," it said.

The terrorist however continued with indiscriminate fire on the security forces who were evacuating the locals. In the ensuing firefight, both the dreaded terrorists were eliminated by the precise fire brought down by the security forces.

"As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the neutralised terrorists have been identified as Sahid Rashid Sheikh, r/o Kisrigom, Kakapora and Arbaz Ah Mir, r/o Putrigam, Pulwama, both belonging to LeT. The search of the area resulted in recovery of one AK series rifle, one pistol and other indiscriminating material," the Army added.

"Elimination of these terrorists has given a big jolt to the terrorist tanzeems in the area and has disturbed their nefarious plans of disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the area," it added. (ANI)

