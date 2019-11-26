J-K: 2 political leaders shifted to their residences, will remain under house arrest

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday shifted from the MLA hostel to their residences, where they will be kept under house arrest.

The two leaders -- Ashraf Mir of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hakeem Yaseen of People's Democratic Front (PDF) -- were detained after Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5.

Several other leaders are also under house arrest in the region. (ANI)