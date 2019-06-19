Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): A security personnel and two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district on Tuesday.
The forces have recovered weapons and warlike stores.
This comes a day after an Army Major and a terrorist were killed during an encounter in the district.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: 2 terrorists, 1 security personnel killed in Anantnag encounter
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 11:11 IST
